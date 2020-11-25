Roshni Scam: Charges Against Farooq Abdullah Malicious, Says NC

The J&K National Conference dismissed allegations of land grab against party president Farooq Abdullah and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah as unfounded and unwarranted on Wednesday, 25 November.

This comes after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that key leaders of the erstwhile J&K state, including Farooq Abdullah, used their ‘influence and power for land grabbing’. Prasad has demanded a thorough probe into the ‘Roshni scam’.

This comes just ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir that’s set to begin on Saturday, 28 November.