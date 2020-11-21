PAGD Not Allowed to Canvas: Farooq Writes to J&K Poll Panel

"Our parties have been in power in the past and have had the opportunity to head and run the government. We are aware of the challenges posed in the realm of security in a place beset by violence. These challenges are not new but have been painfully persisting for the last three decades. But the government had structures in place which ensured security for all contestants irrespective of the ideology they espoused or the parties they represented."

The letter further says that the current state of affairs in the realm of security is blatantly oriented towards providing security to a select few and confining others.

"This comes across more as an attempt to interfere in the democratic process than any real concern for the well-being of the contestants. Security cannot and should not be used as a tool or an excuse to interfere in democratic processes," the letter reads.

"May I add that the evolution of democracy in J and K is distinctive compared to any other part of the country. The journey is a bloodied journey, soaked in the blood of thousands of political workers who have laid down their lives for the sake of democracy. It is a desecration of those sacrifices when the very conflict that consumed their lives is used as an alibi to customise democracy."