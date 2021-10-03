RJD Infighting: Tejashwi Dismisses Tej Pratap's 'Lalu Held Captive' Claim

All is not well between the two brothers in Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Bihar. After Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday, 2 October, accused "some people" in the party of holding Lalu Yadav "hostage" in Delhi, younger brother and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has refuted the claim.

"Lalu Ji had been CM of Bihar for a long time. He even got LK Advani arrested. These things don't match with his stature," Tejashwi said.