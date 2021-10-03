RJD Infighting: Tejashwi Dismisses Tej Pratap's 'Lalu Held Captive' Claim
"Lalu Ji had been CM of Bihar. These things don't match with his stature," Tejashwi said.
All is not well between the two brothers in Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Bihar. After Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday, 2 October, accused "some people" in the party of holding Lalu Yadav "hostage" in Delhi, younger brother and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has refuted the claim.
"Lalu Ji had been CM of Bihar for a long time. He even got LK Advani arrested. These things don't match with his stature," Tejashwi said.
Earlier, Tej Pratap while speaking at a workshop organised by Chhatra Janshakti Parishad in Patna had alleged that, "Lalu has been confined to Delhi by some four-five people, who dream of becoming the national president of Rashtriya Janata Dal."
The Chhatra Janshakti Parishad is a new student organisation floated by Tej Pratap recently as reports of rift between him and Tejashwi Yadav caught steam.
'RJD Should Clarify on Hostage Accusation': BJP
Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP has asked the RJD to issue a clarification regarding Tej Pratap's accusation.
"Lalu Yadav is a former chief minister of the state. We might have political differences with him but the accusations of him being held hostage are serious and the party must issue a clarification," BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.
