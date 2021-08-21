'Respect Elders': Tejashwi to Tej Pratap on Jibe at Bihar RDJ Chief
"Tej Pratap may be the elder brother but our parents have taught us to respect elders," Tejashwi Yadav said.
Tension has ensued yet again between Lalu Yadav’s sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, amid a tussle in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Tejashwi is reportedly unhappy with Tej Pratap’s remarks against the party’s Bihar unit president Jagada Nand Singh.
"Tej Pratap may be the elder brother but our parents have taught us to respect elders and be disciplined even though resentment and anger are common in politics.”Tejashwi Yadav, as per NDTV
As per NDTV, Tej Pratap had accused Singh of running the party "Hitler-style”.
Following Tej Pratap’s comments, Singh had stopped going to office. However, after a meeting with Tejashwi on Wednesday, 18 August, he claimed that he would continue in his post because of Lalu.
In the latest struggle between the brothers, Tejashwi removed the party's student unit chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s action earned Lalu’s approval, as per sources reported by NDTV.
Commenting on the removal of Akash, Tej Pratap said in a tweet, “In taking advice from outsiders the party chief forgot that the party is guided by its constitution, which says that no one can be removed from a post without notice. Whatever happened is against the RJD's constitution.”
Reacting to Tej Pratap’s comments, Singh had said, “I didn't know he (Tej Pratap) was angry. Maybe it is a misunderstanding. He wants to turn a small matter into a big issue.”
“Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. He (Tej Pratap) is among 75 party members. Does he have any other post in the party?”Jagadanand Singh
