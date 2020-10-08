Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Much More to Him Than ‘Weathercock’ Label

“Political survivor” or “weathercock of Indian politics” are some of the labels that are frequently attached to Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, due to the fact that he has been part of all Union governments except one in the last 24 years.

But one incident that doesn’t get talked about enough is that he was one of the few politicians whose house was attacked in the 1984 pogrom. His entire house was burnt down and the Sikh man who had taken shelter there was also killed. Paswan’s papers, furniture and the cars parked outside were all destroyed.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan died in New Delhi on 8 October at the age of 74. He had been hospitalised due to multiple organ failure. His death was announced by his son Chirag Paswan who tweeted, “Papa, you are not there in this world any more. But I know wherever you are, you’ll always be there with me.” He also shared this photo with his tweet.