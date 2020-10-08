Ram Vilas Paswan’s Demise is a Personal Loss, Tweets PM Modi

Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. Paswan was 74 years old and breathed his last in a Delhi hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed remorse over his death.

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” tweeted PM Modi.