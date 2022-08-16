Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: Meira Kumar, Rahul Gandhi Condemn Incident

As the Congress-led government in Rajasthan finds itself in the eye of a storm over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student after being thrashed by his teacher for allegedly touching a pot of drinking water in Jalore district, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar on Tuesday, 16 August, said that "caste system remains the greatest enemy 75 years after Independence."

The student, Indra Meghwal, died on 13 August after being thrashed by the teacher, who has been arrested following the incident.