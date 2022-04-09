Congress Offered Mayawati UP CM Post, But She Didn't Respond: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying she did not respond to Congress' offer to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls together.

"We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us,” he said.

The former Congress president alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling BJP in the state because of "the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Pegasus."

The Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of less than 2.5 percent in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained power.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party saw its worst performance in the state’s assembly polls this year. The BSP won just one seat and a vote share of around 13 per cent. Nearly 72 percent of its candidates also lost their deposit in the election.

The former chief minister and Dalit leader had blamed the BJP for ‘maligning’ its image in the minds of Muslim voters as part of the reason behind her defeat.