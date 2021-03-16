UP Election: What Will Change After HC’s Decision on Reservation?

For the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government had brought a ‘new seat reservation policy’. However, on Monday, 15 March, a two-judge bench of Allahabad High Court instructed the government to implement the reservation according to the rules of 2015.

A lot of discussion happened after the new order was issued by the UP government by assessing its pros and cons. While some experts said that it was the BJP’s strategy for the assembly elections, others said that the seats occupied by one section for years would be changed.