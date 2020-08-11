Fight Over? Now Fulfil Promises, Raj BJP Chief on Pilot’s Return

Amid the return of rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to the party fold, Satish Poonia, the Bharatiya’s Janata Party’s state President in Rajasthan has said that tensions between Pilot and the Congress were part of an inner-party squabble and that a certain ‘brother and sister’ had woken up to the realisation following a slumber that lasted 31 days.

Taking to Twitter, Poonia demanded that the Congress apologise to the people of Rajasthan and work on fulfilling long-standing demands of waiving farm loans, school fees, among other promises.