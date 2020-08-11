Fight Over? Now Fulfil Promises, Raj BJP Chief on Pilot’s Return
Poonia said the row over Pilot was the result of inner-party squabbles within the Congress.
Amid the return of rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot to the party fold, Satish Poonia, the Bharatiya’s Janata Party’s state President in Rajasthan has said that tensions between Pilot and the Congress were part of an inner-party squabble and that a certain ‘brother and sister’ had woken up to the realisation following a slumber that lasted 31 days.
Taking to Twitter, Poonia demanded that the Congress apologise to the people of Rajasthan and work on fulfilling long-standing demands of waiving farm loans, school fees, among other promises.
Congress Jubilant
However, Pilot’s meeting with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has cheered up many a bigwigs within the party, who put out congratulatory messages for Pilot.
Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed Pilot back, while adding that “a constructive &enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits.” He also congratulated Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala for their “tireless team work.”
Singhvi, however, did not forget to mention Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: “pol instincts of Gehlot which rarely fail him.”
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, told NDTV that at no stage had Pilot "made any comments against the Congress party." Calling Pilot ‘his friend’, Tharoor said that everyone who feels frustrated within the party should “stay in the Congress and struggle with us for a better India.”
In addition, Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said that “humility and magnanimity are virtues” and that “we must respect the decision of Congress high command.”
