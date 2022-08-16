Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: 12 Congress Councillors Resign Amid Furore

After the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student who was thrashed by his teacher for allegedly touching an "upper caste" pot of drinking water in Rajasthan's Jalore district, 12 Congress councillors in Baran Municipal Council on Tuesday, 16 August, sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing anguish over atrocities against Dalits and backing party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal.

The Baran-Atru MLA on Monday had sent his resignation letter to Gehlot, two days after the incident.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the nine-year-old. Dotasra said that the amount will be given to the victim's family by the party.

Several politicians have reacted to the incident, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar saying on Tuesday that "caste system remains the greatest enemy 75 years after Independence."