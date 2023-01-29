After Walking Over 4,000 Kms, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends: 10 Points

Here are 10 highlights of the day:

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered a distance of nearly 4,080 km across 75 districts of the country, starting from Kanyakumari on 7 September.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to share that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the Tricolour on 30 January but was not permitted by the administration to do so.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said in a series of tweets: “Today history stands witness as RG (Rahul Gandhi) unfurled the same flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J and K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by Indian Constitution have been demolished by BJP and is a complete betrayal."

After hoisting the Tricolour, the Congress leader said in a press conference, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra has received a great response in the country. We saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during this journey. We also got to hear about the issues being faced by farmers, and unemployed youth in the country."

He added, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will have an impact on the Indian polity, what it will be I can't tell right now."

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, was the first to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in 1948 when the National Conference’s founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah declared his alliance with Nehru.

On Monday, the party will hold a public rally attended by opposition parties.

Reacting to the end of the yatra, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, said in a tweet, "One must acknowledge and commend the 3Ds displayed by Shri Rahul Gandhi- discipline, determination and dedication to the worthy cause of uniting the nation as envisaged in our constitution. Long live democracy!"

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RS Prasad said, "How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because Modi Ji abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. After Article 370, J&K received a high number of tourists. During Congress government, there was terrorism and fear in Kashmir," news agency ANI reported.