ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk

Catch Bharat Jodo Yatra live updates here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today (Sunday, 29 December). The Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in it’s let leg.

Snapshot

Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered 75 districts across the country
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined Rahul Gandhi on Saturday

12:46 PM , 29 Jan

Rahul Was to Unfurl Tricolour Tomorrow, Wasn't Allowed: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to share that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the tricolour on the 30 January but was not permitted by the administration to.

"Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done today, on 29 January, at the end of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
12:28 PM , 29 Jan

Visuals of Flag-Hoisting at Lal Chowk

12:17 PM , 29 Jan

Rahul Gandhi Hoists Tricolour in Lal Chowk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today (Sunday, 29 December).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 29 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×