Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag at Kashmir's Lal Chowk
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today (Sunday, 29 December). The Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in it’s let leg.
Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered 75 districts across the country
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joined Rahul Gandhi on Saturday
Rahul Was to Unfurl Tricolour Tomorrow, Wasn't Allowed: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to share that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the tricolour on the 30 January but was not permitted by the administration to.
"Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done today, on 29 January, at the end of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.
Rahul Gandhi Hoists Tricolour in Lal Chowk
