'Have Done Much More for Tribals Than Droupadi Murmu': Yashwant Sinha

With various ruling alliance leaders noting Murmu's humble background and tribal identity to laud her candidature, Sinha said, "She does belong to the tribal community. But what is it that she has done? She was a Jharkhand governor. What steps did she take to improve the lot of tribals? Being born into a certain community does not automatically make you the champion of that community."

He continued, "Look at the budgets I presented for five regular years when I was finance minister. Each budget carried special provisions for the weaker sections, including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women. That was the policy of the government in which I was working. I can claim today that I have done much more than her for disadvantaged communities and tribals except that I was not born into the tribal community."

The BJP, he alleged, is depending on identity politics while the opposition is sending an ideological message.