All Women Crew Creates History, Flies a 17-Hr-Long US-India Flight

An all-women team, on Saturday, 9 January, piloted the longest non-stop commercial flight operated by any airline to India, reported NDTV.

This feat is set to create history, as per NDTV.



The Air India flight in question is reportedly being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft and will fly for over 17 hours from San Francisco to Bengaluru. Depending on the route it takes, the flight may also traverse 16,000 kilometres.