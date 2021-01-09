All Women Crew Creates History, Flies a 17-Hr-Long US-India Flight
Depending on the route it takes, the flight may also traverse 16,000 kilometres.
An all-women team, on Saturday, 9 January, piloted the longest non-stop commercial flight operated by any airline to India, reported NDTV.
This feat is set to create history, as per NDTV.
The Air India flight in question is reportedly being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft and will fly for over 17 hours from San Francisco to Bengaluru. Depending on the route it takes, the flight may also traverse 16,000 kilometres.
Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who is the lead pilot on the flight, reportedly told NDTV:
“It’s 16,000-odd km. So, we are looking at world’s longest flight. And, yes, we are going to try and fly the polar route (over the North Pole). However, it depends on a multitude of factors like solar radiations and the turbulence. So, we are going to sit tight and hope that we will go polar and break all sorts of records.”
The flight will be landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 3:45 am (local time) on 11 January 2021, according to NDTV.
Air India Executive Director of Flight Safety, Captain Nivedita Bhasin will also be onboard, reported NDTV, citing a statement from Air India.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
