PM Modi Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda Amid Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda amid speculations over cabinet reshuffle, reported PTI, on Friday, 11 June.
Meanwhile, NDTV, has quoted sources as saying that the PM has since Thursday been reviewing how select ministries performed, especially during the second wave of COVID-19.
Further, PM Modi is reported to have held a similar meeting that went on for over five hours at his residence on Thursday. Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were among the Union Ministers present at the meeting.
Previously, on Monday, 7 June, in an address, PM Modi announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free.
UP CM’s Visit to PM Modi
Meanwhile, earlier on Friday afternoon, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.
“Had the privilege of paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and receiving guidance. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for providing the time for the meeting and his guidance during his busy schedule," the UP CM said in a post on Twitter in Hindi.
During his visit to Delhi, Adityanath also met home minister Shah and Nadda, along with President of India Ram Nath Kovind.
