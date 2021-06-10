UP CM to Reach Delhi, Likely to Meet PM Amid ‘Discontent’: Reports
With the UP elections due next year, criticism has been mounted over Yogi Adityanath’s handling of COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Minister Yogi Adityanath will be arriving in Delhi and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reports said on Thursday, 10 June, amid speculation of discontent in the party over the CM's leadership.
This would come after a series of high-level meetings by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were held in Delhi and Lucknow over the past several days.
With the UP Assembly elections due in the first half of next year, criticism has been mounted over Adityanath's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the lack of coordination between his government and BJP MLAs and MPs.
However, BJP leaders have sought to dismiss reports of unrest. Last week, BJP Vice President Radha Mohan Singh applauded the work done by the UP government in managing the COVID situation, saying it has been "unparalleled". Singh was in Lucknow along with BJP's national general secretary of organisation, BL Santhosh, and had met with CM Adityanath as well as Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.
(With inputs from ANI.)
