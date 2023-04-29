'PM Modi Meets Wrestlers Only When They Win Medals': Priyanka Gandhi

"We all know how committees function. Committees are formed only to sideline the issue. They want the complainants to talk to committees and keep that cycle going, that's what the government wants," Gandhi said.

"You see what happens in Uttar Pradesh. Whenever a woman faces atrocities, she has to struggle to get an FIR filed. Even if it is filed, she has to struggle to get n access to it. This is not something new. But these girls have shown the courage to speak up. Whether the PM, the ministers, or the government wants to accept it or not but the whole nation is standing by the wrestlers," she said.