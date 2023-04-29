'PM Modi Meets Wrestlers Only When They Win Medals': Priyanka Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the protests by wrestlers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 29 April, said that the PM meets Olympians only after they win medals.
Vadra met the wrestlers protesting over sexual harassment allegations against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
What Priyanka Gandhi said: Addressing the media at the protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, she said: "I don't expect anything from the Prime Minister. Why doesn't he invite them over and talk about the matter? When they won medals, he met them for tea, right? These are our daughters."
"I don't understand why so many efforts are being made to protect one man (Brij Bhushan Sharan)? These are the girls that made our country proud. They have had to over come so many personal struggles. Rather than shielding them, why is that man being shielded?" she asked.
"We all know how committees function. Committees are formed only to sideline the issue. They want the complainants to talk to committees and keep that cycle going, that's what the government wants," Gandhi said.
"You see what happens in Uttar Pradesh. Whenever a woman faces atrocities, she has to struggle to get an FIR filed. Even if it is filed, she has to struggle to get n access to it. This is not something new. But these girls have shown the courage to speak up. Whether the PM, the ministers, or the government wants to accept it or not but the whole nation is standing by the wrestlers," she said.
The Delhi Police on Friday said that two FIRs, with one of them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, have been registered in connection with the sexual harassment complaint filed by women wrestlers.
"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," the police said.
It added that investigations are being conducted in connection with both cases. Singh, meanwhile, addressed the media on Saturday to allege that the wrestlers have been renewing their demands and tweaking their "versions."
"Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal," he said.
