'Resignation No Big Deal, but I'm No Criminal': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

This is the second time that the wrestlers have come out to protest, initially demanding that an FIR be registered against the six-time BJP MP over allegations of sexual harassment. CWG gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers even moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions for an FIR to be registered against Singh.

"The tenure is almost getting over. The government has also formed an IOA which will involve a former judge. They are going to oversee the upcoming elections for the committee. When the elections happen, my tenure will automatically terminate," Singh said.

While several prominent Indian sportspersons like Olympic gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra as well as tennis star Sania Mirza have backed the wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha claimed that wrestlers protesting on the streets is tarnishing the image of India.