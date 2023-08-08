The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 8 August began to debate the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress-led 'INDIA' coalition bloc against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Initiating the debate amid ruckus in the House, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the Opposition found it "necessary" to bring about the motion to break the "silence" of PM Modi over the issue of violence in Manipur.

"We are compelled to bring the No-Confidence Motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No-Confidence in the Government. The INDIA alliance has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," he said.

Here are the key highlights from Gogoi's 35-minute long speech: