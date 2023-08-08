The Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 8 August began to debate the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress-led 'INDIA' coalition bloc against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
Initiating the debate amid ruckus in the House, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the Opposition found it "necessary" to bring about the motion to break the "silence" of PM Modi over the issue of violence in Manipur.
"We are compelled to bring the No-Confidence Motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No-Confidence in the Government. The INDIA alliance has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," he said.
Here are the key highlights from Gogoi's 35-minute long speech:
Gogoi Asks PM Modi Three Questions on Manipur
Gogoi began his speech by asking PM Narendra Modi three questions:
Why has Modi still not visited Manipur?
"The Home Minister has visited, MoS Home has visited, INDIA alliance leaders have visited, then why has the Prime Minister not been able to?" Gogoi asked.
Why did it take almost 80 days for him (PM Modi) to address the issue, and that too only for 30 seconds?
"Despite that, even till today, he has not uttered a word of condolence or given a call for peace and harmony... His ministers are saying, 'we will speak'. You can speak, no one is stopping you. But the effect of Modi's words, as the Prime Minister, cannot be compared to a minister," Gogoi said.
Why did PM Modi not sack Manipur CM?
"When elections were approaching, he changed chief ministers multiple times in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, for his political ends. Why not now?" he asked.
‘If Manipur Is Divided, So Is India’
Quoting Martin Luther King Jr's 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere', Gogoi said that if Manipur is burning, "even India is burning".
"If Manipur is divided, the country is divided. It was our demand that as the leader of the country, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and speak about Manipur. However, he kept a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) that he will neither speak in the Lok Sabha nor in the Rajya Sabha."Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
'Double-Engine Govt Failed in Manipur'
Gogoi said that the prime minister was silent because "he will have to admit that his double engine government has failed in the state".
The Congress MP said it is a matter of grave concern that a government which talks about "one India has created two Manipurs -- one living in hills and the other in the valley".
He added that the BJP government “failed” Manipur, where hundreds have died ever since the ethnic violence first erupted in the Northeastern state on May 3.
“That is why, 150 people died in Manipur, around 5,000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6,500 FIRs were registered,” Gogoi said.
“The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society," he added.
'PM Broke Silence After Viral Video Came Out'
Talking about the viral video of two Kuki women allegedly being paraded naked in Manipur, Gogoi said, "Had the video not come out, PM Modi would have continued his 'Maun vrat' (silence) on the violence".
"When the country was suffering during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking for votes in West Bengal (ahead of the Assembly election)."
He added that Modi has been silent all throughout the suffering of women in the ongoing violence in Manipur.
Gogoi also alleged that while Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said this violence is for drugs, when Manipur police arrested a drug lord, there was a call from Chief Minister’s office to release him.
“The drug mafia don was BJP autonomous district council chairman,” Gogoi alleged.
The Assam MP also mentioned the recent communal violence in Haryana and said "Hatred has become a weapon to win votes, be it Manipur or Haryana".
The Lower House house also witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wondered aloud why Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's name as lead speaker was withdrawn at the last minute.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)