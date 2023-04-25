Parkash Singh Badal, Former Punjab CM & Akali Dal Patron, Passes Away at 95

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday, 25 April, at the age of 95.

Badal, who was a five-time chief minister of Punjab, breathed his last at around 8 pm, hospital officials told news agency PTI

The SAD leader was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

He had been in the intensive care unit of the nursing home and was being closely monitored by doctors.

"S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on 16th April 2023 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened," a bulletin from the hospital stated.