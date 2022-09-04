ADVERTISEMENT

Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised With Fever

The 94-year-old former CM of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised With Fever
i

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after a mild fever.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday, 4 September.

Also Read

HAL-L&T Wins Rs 860-Crore Deal From NewSpace India To Build Five Rockets

HAL-L&T Wins Rs 860-Crore Deal From NewSpace India To Build Five Rockets
ADVERTISEMENT

Cheema said Badal's medical examination is underway at the hospital.

The five-time chief minister was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he had complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Also Read

Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces New Party in J&K, Demands Full Statehood, Land Rights

Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces New Party in J&K, Demands Full Statehood, Land Rights

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×