'There Should Be a Two-State Solution': Author Kai Bird on Israel's War on Gaza

What is happening currently in Gaza and Israel is a tragedy. There are war crimes that have been committed on both sides. As bad as things are, even more terrible things could happen.

My hope is that, at some point out of this war, there will be a realisation that we need to have an intervention by the international community to put a halt to the wars and to have real peace.

I'm a naive optimist. I think that there is an obvious solution. These two people, the Israelis and the Palestinians, must learn to live with each other in their small land. Ideally, there should be a two-state solution.