Not Mine, Not Modi’s, India Belongs to Dravidians, Adivasis: Asaduddin Owaisi
The AIMIM chief said India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, 28 May, said that India was formed after people migrated from four regions, Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia.
Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the Hyderabad MP said, India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi's nor Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it is Dravidians and Adivasis."
"People came from four regions, but BJP and RSS only talk about Mughals," he added.
Owaisi also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, asking him why he didn't meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest like he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, according to ANI.
'Are Sanjay and Nawab Not Equal?'
Owaisi said that the BJP, NCP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party are the "secular parties" who think they should not go to jail but are okay with Muslim party members going.
"NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not do the same thing for Nawab Malik," he said, according to the agency.
"Is Nawab Malik less than Sanjay Raut? I want to ask Sharad Pawar why you didn't speak for Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Muslim? Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal?"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Malik, who had been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP, was arrested in March over a land deal wherein he had allegedly bought property from an aide of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than the prevailing market rate.
Owaisi also reportedly demanded the release of AIMIM's Bhiwandi leader Khalid Guddu, who was arrested in a fraud case. He claimed the latter was arrested because he was "against power and corruption".
(With inputs from ANI)
