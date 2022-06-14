'Not in Race To Be India's Next President': Nitish Kumar Quells Speculation
Voting for the next president will be held on 18 July, while counting of votes will be held on 21 July.
Amid speculations over his candidature for the position of president of India, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 13 June, stated that he did not seek to contest the upcoming presidential poll.
“I am not in the race to become the country's next president, nor am I going anywhere. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations,” Kumar told reporters.
Voting for the next president will be held on 18 July, while counting of votes will be held on 21 July, the Election Commission has announced. President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term is coming to an end on 24 July.
Soon after the announcement of the schedule for the presidential poll was made on 9 June, Janata Dal (United) leader Shrawan Kumar had said Nitish Kumar has all the abilities required for being a president.
"Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become president of India" and though he is not in the race "Every person would want him to become the president of the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Maharashtra Minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in February had said that the Opposition contender in the upcoming presidential elections will be decided by a consensus amongst the Opposition parties, and that Nitish Kumar would get their support if he breaks ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, reports on Monday indicated that the Congress may field NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential election.
