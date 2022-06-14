'Not in Race To Be India's Next President': Nitish Kumar Quells Speculation

"Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become president of India" and though he is not in the race "Every person would want him to become the president of the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in February had said that the Opposition contender in the upcoming presidential elections will be decided by a consensus amongst the Opposition parties, and that Nitish Kumar would get their support if he breaks ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, reports on Monday indicated that the Congress may field NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential election.