'Won't Back BJP, Will Do as Party Says': NCP's Ajit Pawar Slams Rumours of Split

The address comes hours after party chief Sharad Pawar, too, dismissed the speculations earlier on Tuesday and said that "no meeting of MLAs has been called by the party over any possible crisis."

He also said that no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone. "The reports have no meaning. Somebody is trying to create news. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody's mind," Sharad Pawar said.

The NCP chief further said that Ajit Pawar was busy with "work related to market committee elections."

Several leaders of the MVA have been pestered with questions about Ajit Pawar's speculated "next move" since last week, after his name did not feature in a case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which he is one of the accused.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, too, had said on Monday that there is no threat to the NCP or the MVA and that Sharad Pawar had "assured Uddhav Thackeray that the MVA stands strong even if anybody from the party takes individual decisions."