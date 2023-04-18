Exclusive | 'MVA is Strong': Priyanka Chaturvedi Opens Up on Hate, Hindutva, BJP

What explains the impeccable Parliamentarian record that you have? 78% attendance, 243 questions raised which is more than twice the national average, 148 debates. Now considering that you are such an impeccable Parliamentarian from a state that has been politically riled up for the past three years as we see it, how will you rate the Eknath-Shinde-BJP government?

I first want to say that my attendance would have been 99%, but I was suspended from one winter session because of which my track record has come down and I hate that fact because it was not in my control, it was controlled by the powers that be.

As far as Maharashtra's report card is concerned, that you can see every day. The SC has said that this government has turned out to be impotent to be able to control the kind of rallies that are going on - the love-jihad rallies, the anti-Muslim rallies in such a progressive state. You yourself are from Mumbai. We have a sense of pride that we come from a place where women are respected, no questions can be raised on their safety. We set standards for the statistics of youth, the statistics of industrialisation, etc. It is unfortunate that such things are happening in the state. The farmers were protesting over onion prices, major investment businesses are going out of the state. The report card is a failure. This is being said by every Maharashtrian and the Supreme Court said it too.