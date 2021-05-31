Nitin Gadkari Right Man in Wrong Party: Maha Minister Ashok Chavan
Chavan acknowledged that Gadkari, despite political differences, is amenable to discussion and dialogue.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in a virtual press conference, on Sunday, 31 May, registered his criticism of the Union government's handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a PTI report, Chavan asserted that the Centre, which had controlled all decisions, is now accusing the state governments of failing to regulate the COVID-19 infection numbers.
On being asked if he favoured a particular minister in the BJP-led government, he spoke positively about Gadkari.
Chavan acknowledged, in the press conference, that Gadkari, despite his political and ideological differences, is amenable to discussion and dialogue with other parties.
He also appreciated the Nagpur MP's efforts on the issues relating to infrastructure and amenities in the state, adding that he often praised Gadkari, either by writing articles or tweeting about him, according to ANI.
However, Chavan also marked his disapproval of Gadkari's political affiliation.
“He is the right man in the wrong party. He has a positive approach towards Maharashtra, but his powers are being continuously curtailed.”Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan
Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari is currently serving as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India.
What Was the Press Meet About?
The press meet was held in order to address the Modi government's completion of seven years in power and two years in the current term.
Chavan indicated that the Union government's negligence had a spate of problems, including rising unemployment and petrol prices.
"The price of petrol had reached Rs 100 per lite. Some 12.21 core people have lost their jobs. The per capita income of Bangladesh is now higher than that of India. The policies of the Centre have devastated the country," Chavan said in the virtual meet.
He alleged that the Centre put Maharashtra at a disadvantage when it came to issues such as COVID aid and GST compensation.
Further, he registered his disapproval over the BJP-led government’s negligence of the requests made to reinstate the Maratha quota for jobs and education, which had been struck down by the Supreme Court on 5 May.
The minister also applauded BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati for his efforts to meet the leaders of all political parties in order to arrive at a solution for the Maratha reservation issue.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
