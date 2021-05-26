Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed New CBI Chief, Who Is He?

Following this, Jaiswal went on to become the Maharashtra Director General of Police and was subsequently transferred to central agencies again.

The new CBI chief has served long terms in the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), spending almost a decade in the latter agency but has had no previous experience in the CBI.

The officer was put incharge of CISF in January 2021 and aimed to enhance and expand the area of expertise of the paramilitary forces.

He said, "It shall be my endeavour to build upon the core competencies of the members of the force by ensuring constant upgradation of professional skills of its individuals and the unit's as a whole," NDTV quoted.