Kerala Bishop & ‘Narcotics Jihad’: Demographic Fear Pushing Christians to BJP?

"Other than Islamophobia, the statement aims at bringing the church into the good books of the Union government. The church is expecting better patronage from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in areas of common interest like education and health," observes leading political analyst Dr Azad.

The Syro-Malabar Church’s dalliance with Hindutva has directly resulted in political growth for the BJP in Kottayam, the district where the church is the most powerful. Pala town of Kottayam is even known as Vatican of Kerala.

Noble Mathew, BJP president of Kottayam admitted the church’s influence in his political journey. It is with the blessings of Bishop Kallarangatt that he left the sectarian yet secular Kerala Congress (Mani) three years ago to join the BJP, he told The Quint.