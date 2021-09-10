Kerala: RSS Leaders' Books in Curriculum of Kannur University, Triggers Row

Yet another row has erupted in the academic sector in Kerala, this time over the recommendation of books of a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue in the curriculum of the newly sanctioned post-graduation course in Public Administration at the Kannur University.

The controversy came even as a recently issued circular at the central university in Kasaragod warned its faculty of disciplinary action if their lectures or statements were ‘provocative’ or ‘anti-national'.