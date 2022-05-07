Mohali Court Issues Fresh Arrest Warrant Against BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga

A Mohali court has issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructed police to arrest him and produce him before court, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 7 May.

This comes a day after Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on complaints of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, imminent hurt by publishing false, and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

However, the Punjab police cavalcade that was taking him to Mohali following his arrest was intercepted by the Haryana police. He was later handed over to the Delhi police at the Thanesar police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra. Bagga later returned to Delhi on Friday evening.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)