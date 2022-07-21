‘Will Go Ahead With Singapore Trip': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defies Lt Governor
He said the Singapore govt have taken a keen interest in the Delhi model and it would "only make our country proud."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was stopped from attending a summit abroad for the second time, said on Thursday, 21 July, that he will "go ahead" with his Singapore visit.
In his response to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who rejected his proposal to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) next month, he added that by this logic the "Prime Minister will also not be able to go anywhere" because he discusses subjects under the state list, which is beyond his jurisdiction.
Saxena had contended that Kejriwal should not attend the conference since it is for mayors.
"I humbly beg to differ with the advice of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor," Kejriwal added in his response letter, according to NDTV.
"Human life is not compartmentalised into the subjects mentioned in the three lists of the Constitution. If the visit of each constitutional authority in our country were to be decided on the basis of what subjects fall within the jurisdiction of that authority, it would create a funny situation and practical logjam," Kejriwal added.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that his government will approach the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to seek political clearance for CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit, after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena rejected Kejriwal's proposal to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) next month.
"The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the Prime Minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request," Sisodia said during a briefing.
Sisodia said that Arvind Kejriwal was invited "with utmost respect" by the Singapore government for the WCS which would be attended by global business leaders as well.
‘Be Proud That Delhi Model Is Recognized Worldwide'
Sisodia said, "The Singapore government wrote to the CM, 'Your insights will enrich our discussions on how we can make our cities more livable and sustainable.' His work in improving Delhi and making it more sustainable, for example, free electricity, healthcare and free transport for women, is now being recognized worldwide."
LG Saxena had returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) apart from the city government.
He said that they have taken a keen interest in the Delhi model and attending the summit would "only make our country proud".
"I am sure we will receive the clearance from the EAM and the Delhi model will be presented in front of the world soon," Sisodia said.
Saxena had advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it.
He added that Kejriwal has decided not to take the advise of the LG as he felt that if using constitutional issues such as a "mayors conference" is an argument to not attend, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also not be able to attend any international summit.
Sisodia Congratulates Droupadi Murmu
Sisodia also congratulated Droupadi Murmu, who is all set to become the President of the country, after having a considerable lead over her rival Yashwant Sinha. The Aam Aadmi Party was supporting Sinha's candidature.
"I congratulate Murmu ji. Her journey has been inspiring. I hope she will rise above BJP's tactics and work for the interest of the nation," he added.
