‘Will Go Ahead With Singapore Trip': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defies Lt Governor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was stopped from attending a summit abroad for the second time, said on Thursday, 21 July, that he will "go ahead" with his Singapore visit.

In his response to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who rejected his proposal to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) next month, he added that by this logic the "Prime Minister will also not be able to go anywhere" because he discusses subjects under the state list, which is beyond his jurisdiction.

Saxena had contended that Kejriwal should not attend the conference since it is for mayors.

"I humbly beg to differ with the advice of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor," Kejriwal added in his response letter, according to NDTV.