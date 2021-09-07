Meat Trade on a Knife's Edge Due to Yogi's Policies, Mathura Ban the Latest Blow

Firstly, post 2015, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed divisive politics around meat and slaughterhouses. Secondly, and perhaps more significantly, the state is now headed by Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu nationalist leader, who in his first year in office had launched a crackdown on ‘illegal’ abattoirs. Many critics saw the move as being aimed at the Muslim community.

Meat consumption among Muslims is a key obsession with Hindutva politics in Uttar Pradesh.

But a bigger problem UP confronts is the rapidly diminishing economic opportunities for its people. The number of jobless people in the state rose by a massive 58 percent between 2018 and 2020. In this scenario, animal husbandry, especially poultry and carabeef is no longer a ‘small-scale’ activity, but has emerged as a lucrative sector.

It is not mere happenstance that politicisation of meat is taking place at a time when the boneless meat exports are yielding a great deal of revenue for the Uttar Pradesh government, while the local poultry industry and small meat markets continue to suffer.

This stark paradox is explained by the economic interests of the big corporations and the larger political agenda of the Hindutva regime.