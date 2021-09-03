Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Bans Meat in Mathura: Is It Justified Legally?

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday, 31 August, that the sale of meat would be banned in Mathura, he would not have expected much popular resistance.

Indeed, while there are reports that local traders are concerned about the impact this will have on their livelihood, such reactions are, at this point at least, muted.

However, regardless of whether there is an outcry against the decision by the UP government, or not, a move of this sort has to have some sort of legal basis, given its effect on those engaged in the sale of meat, directly and indirectly, as well as those who consume it.

While the chief minister blithely said at the announcement of the ban that those who were engaged in these trades till now could sell milk instead, that's not how a constitutional democracy works, where citizens have a fundamental right to freely practice any profession or trade.