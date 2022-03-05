Manipur Assembly Polls Phase 2: Voting Underway for 22 Seats Across 6 Districts

The second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday, 5 March.

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh cast his vote early on Saturday morning, after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. "They said that there is some technical error," Singh, who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Visuals shared by the Election Commission showed citizens of the state lining up, masked, to exercise their franchise while adhering to the social distancing protocols.