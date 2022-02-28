Manipur Assembly Polls: Havildar Found Dead As Clashes, EVM Damage Mar Phase 1
Polling for 38 seats took place in 1,721 polling booths across five districts during the election's first phase.
Several incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections held on Monday, 28 February.
The body of a havildar from the 8th Manipur Rifles, who was deployed on poll-duty in the state, was found in the Pherzawl district of southern Manipur on Monday morning, PTI reported. Police have said that the cause of death was unclear, and that investigation was on.
Sporadic clashes were also reported, including in Churachandpur district of the state, where at least one person had been injured during a clash between members of two parties, PTI reported.
Polling for 38 out of 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur took place in 1,721 polling booths across five districts during the election's first phase.
There was also a report of damage to an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), which was replaced eventually, and alleged vandalism by Congress workers in Langthabal constituency – located in Imphal West district of the state.
The vehicle of a National People's Party (NPP) candidate was allegedly damaged by a group of people in Keirao. However, nobody was injured during the incident, per reports by PTI.
Polling was also halted after a clash between rival groups in the Saitu constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs)
67.53 Percent Turnout Till 3 pm
A voter turnout of 67.53 percent was recorded till 3 pm and polling ended at 4 pm.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor La Ganesan exercised their franchise during the early hours of the day. They also encouraged voters to go to their respective booths and cast their ballots despite several incidents of poll-related violence.
6,884 polling agents were assigned during the polling hours. Webcasting and micro-observers have also been put into action, especially in politically-sensitive areas, to prevent wrongdoing, per reports by PTI.
The second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections will be held on 5 March for the remaining 22 seats of the legislative assembly. The result will be declared on 10 March.
(With inputs from PTI.)
