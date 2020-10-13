Maharashtra Guv, CM Uddhav Spar Over Reopening Places of Worship

The governor also reminded CM Thackeray that other cities had reopened places of worship a long time ago and had seen no spike in COVID-19 cases, saying that it was "ironical" that bars, restaurants and beaches were allowed to open and "our gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown".

On Tuesday however, CM Thackeray responded to Governor Koshyari with his own letter, saying that since imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, lifting it completely at once will also be not a good thing. He added that he would take a decision after careful consideration at the soonest.

Thackeray added that he was constantly working on what good could be done for the state and that he was monitoring what was happening in other states as well.