‘Situation Unsuitable to Reopen Schools’: Maharashtra Edu Minister

In recent ‘Unlock' guidelines issued by the state government, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutes will remain closed. However, commercial activities, with adherence to COVID-19 health and safety norms, have been allowed to reopen.

The Centre on 30 September also issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which say that state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October, in a graded manner.