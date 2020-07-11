9 Days After Swearing in, MP Ministers to Get Berths on 12 July

Since April, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had been functioning with just five ministers. To gather consensus, CM Chouhan had reportedly met the BJP top leadership in New Delhi in the first week of July.

While addressing the media on Saturday, 11 July, Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally stated that he would be allocating the portfolios on Sunday, 12 July. With the monsoon session of Parliament set to begin on 20 July, this delay could hamper preparations.