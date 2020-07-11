9 Days After Swearing in, MP Ministers to Get Berths on 12 July
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be assigning portfolios to his cabinet of ministers on Sunday, 12 July.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be assigning portfolios to his cabinet ministers on Sunday, 12 July. This comes about 9 days after the 28 ministers were sworn in to the cabinet.
The delay in allocating berths has been attributed to the lack of consensus between the original BJP leaders and loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia’s exit from the former Congress MP government led by Kamal Nath, had caused the government to collapse in March. Jyotiraditya Scindia had exited the government with 22 MLAS.
Since April, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had been functioning with just five ministers. To gather consensus, CM Chouhan had reportedly met the BJP top leadership in New Delhi in the first week of July.
While addressing the media on Saturday, 11 July, Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally stated that he would be allocating the portfolios on Sunday, 12 July. With the monsoon session of Parliament set to begin on 20 July, this delay could hamper preparations.
