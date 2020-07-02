MP Cabinet: Ministers Take Oath, All Eyes on Scindia Loyalists
The oath-taking was being closely watched for the number of loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia being inducted.
As many 28 ministers took oath on Thursday, 2 July, to be part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, months after it came to power by toppling the previous Congress government.
Among those who have taken oath as Cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal include Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Choudhary and Pradhuman Singh Tomar.
The oath-taking was being closely watched for the number Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters being inducted into the government. These included his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Imarti Devi, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Bisahulal Singh.
Significantly, it was after Scindia left the Congress along with his loyalists, and joined the BJP, that the Kamal Nath-led government lost majority in March.
Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had sent the list of eight state ministers and 20 Cabinet ministers to Governor Anandiben Patel.
Till now, the BJP government in the state had just five ministers, who were inducted in April.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.