MP Cabinet: Ministers Take Oath, All Eyes on Scindia Loyalists

As many 28 ministers took oath on Thursday, 2 July, to be part of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, months after it came to power by toppling the previous Congress government.

Among those who have taken oath as Cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal include Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Choudhary and Pradhuman Singh Tomar.