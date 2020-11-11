Bihar Results: Chirag Paswan’s LJP May Have Cost NDA 39 Seats

In line with the LJP's intentions, the lion's share of these 39 seats were ones in which Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) was contesting.

Out of these 39 seats, 33 were lost by the JD(U). This is roughly equal to the BJP's present lead over the JD(U), giving further credence to theories that it was the BJP that pushed the LJP to put up candidates against the JD(U) in order to weaken Nitish Kumar.

After JD(U), the party most affected by this is the Vikassheel Insan Party, which lost 4 such seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha also lost one such seat as did, surprisingly, the BJP.

Here are the list of seats where the LJP polled more votes than the margin between the winning candidate and the defeated candidate from the NDA.

LOST BY JD(U): Alauli, Atri, Bajpatti, Barharia, Chakai, Chenari, Darbhanga Rural, Dhauraiya, Dinara, Ekma, Gaighat, Islampur, Jagdishpur, Jamalpur, Kargahar, Khagaria, Laukaha, Maharajganj, Mahnar, Mahua, Matihani, Minapur, Morwa, Nathnagar, Obra, Raghunathpur, Rajapakar, Sahebpur Kamal, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Sherghati, Singheshwar, Surajgarha

LOST BY VIP: Baniapur, Madhubani, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Sugauli

LOST BY BJP: Bhagalpur

LOST BY HAM: Kasba