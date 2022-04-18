'List of Communal Violence Under Congress Rule Is Long': Nadda Hits Out at Oppn

In a 'letter to the nation,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday, 18 April, said that "the list of communal violence during the Congress rule is long."

Citing incidents of communal unrest that took place under the UPA reign, Nadda said, "Gujarat 1969, Moradabad 1980, Bhiwandi 1984, Meerut 1987, various incidents against the Hindus in Kashmir valley throughout the 1980s..."

He also targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties, saying, "The shameful political violence in West Bengal and Kerala and the repeated targeting of BJP workers offer a glimpse of how some of our political parties view democracy."