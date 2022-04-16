'Shocked at PM's Silence': Oppn Leaders in Joint Appeal Over Communal Violence

The letter comes amid a spate of communal violence in the country, especially during the occasion of Ram Navami on 10 April, when clashes were witnessed in several states.

It has been signed by the leaders of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) , Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), National Conference (NC), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal among others.

The letter, however, did not include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiv Sena, or the Samajwadi Party.