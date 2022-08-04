Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP: How Will This Impact Haryana & Hisar Politics?

Congress MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, joined the BJP on 4 August in the presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the party headquarters in New Delhi. This happened a day after he resigned as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.

Bishnoi is the son of Haryana's longest serving chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Bishnoi had been expelled from the Congress after he was accused of cross voting in the Rajya Sabha election, causing the defeat of the party nominee Ajay Maken.

In the past few weeks, he met top BJP leaders like home minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda so his joining the party doesn't come as a surprise.

Soon after joining the BJP, he gave a bit of parting advice to the Congress, saying that it had deviated from the ideals of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and needed to go back to these ideals if it has to defeat the BJP.

Two questions arise: