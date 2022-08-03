Expelled Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Set To Join BJP

Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from his post in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 3 August, and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 4 August.

Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, submitted his resignation to the Haryana Assembly speaker on Wednesday.

"Bhupinder Singh Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"August 4, 2022 10:10 am," Bishnoi had written in a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, presumably about the date and time of his joining the BJP. "Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a chance to build something better this time…" he had tweeted.