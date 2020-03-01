Shah Addresses BJP Rally in Kolkata As Workers Chant ‘Goli Maaro’

The West Bengal BJP unit on Sunday, 1 March, came under fire after a group of people holding the party flag allegedly raised the incendiary “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro...” (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah on Sunday arrived in Kolkata on a day-long visit, as citizens and Opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), raising ‘Go back’ slogans.

Shah held a rally in the city to “clear the confusion” around the CAA.