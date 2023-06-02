Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces 200 Units of Free Electricity for Households

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 2 June, announced 200 units of free electricity for households across the state every month, starting from 1 July.

"We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year,” Siddaramaiah said, as per news agency ANI.

While announcing the provision of 200 units of free electricity, he also said that consumers who have not paid their bills till July will have to do so.