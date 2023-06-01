Karnataka: Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Made Chief Advisor to CM Siddaramaiah

Congress' Karnataka Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka CM's office said on Thursday, 1 June.

Kanugolu had joined the Congress last year. He is believed to have created some of the most successful poll campaigns – PayCM and 40 Percent Sarkara – during the run-up to Karnataka elections 2023.

During Karnataka elections, Kanugolu had worked closely with both Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar.