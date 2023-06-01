ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Made Chief Advisor to CM Siddaramaiah

Sunil Kanugolu had joined the Congress party in 2022.

Karnataka: Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Made Chief Advisor to CM Siddaramaiah
Congress' Karnataka Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka CM's office said on Thursday, 1 June.

Kanugolu had joined the Congress last year. He is believed to have created some of the most successful poll campaigns – PayCM and 40 Percent Sarkara – during the run-up to Karnataka elections 2023.

During Karnataka elections, Kanugolu had worked closely with both Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar.

Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Becomes a 'Congress Insider' Thanks to Karnataka Win

Who is Sunil Kanugolu?

Sunil Kanugolu, 40, lives in Bengaluru. His father is a Telugu and mother, a Kannadiga. However, he had lived for long in Tamil Nadu, where he completed his under graduation. He has two post graduate degrees.

His company, Mindspace Analytics, strategised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s campaign in Tamil Nadu in 2016. Later, he worked closely with Home Minister Amit Shah on the BJP's campaign in 2019.

In 2019, Kanugolu also managed the DMK's Lok Sabha campaign.

Sunil Kanugolu joined the Congress as the party's campaign head in 2022. He is in-charge of Congress' election campaign in Telangana, where assembly elections are expected to be held in 2023.

Kanugolu Under Scanner, Congress Poll Strategist's Offices in Hyderabad Raided

