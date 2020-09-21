Kafeel Khan Thanks UNHRC for Support Over Human Rights in India

Gorakhpur's Dr Kafeel Khan has taken his battle against the Yogi Adityanath government to an international level.

Khan, who was recently absolved of charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and is now living in Jaipur, has written a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) informing them about "widespread violations of international human right standards in India and misuse of draconian laws like NSA and UAPA to suppress voices of dissent."